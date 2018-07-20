Ermita village chief disappointed over suspension

Ermita Barangay Captain Mark Miral described the suspension order meted against him and six other barangay councilmen as unfair.

The suspension order stemmed from a complaint filed by former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) – 7 Director Yogi Ruiz.

Ruiz accused the village officials of allegedly refusing to cooperate in an anti-drug operation in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City in 2017.

The other barangay officials who were named as respondents were Alio Tamundo, Domingo Ando, Antonieto Flores, Wilbert Flores, Ryan Jay Rosa, and Maria Buanghug.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Miral stated the Ombudsman’s decision disappointed him.

“Last year we served with late Kap Imok (Felicisimo Rupinta) and now the decision is here that makes me disappointed, and it has no basis at all,” he added.