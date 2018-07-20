CRESCO expands operations to Cebu

Joining Cebu’s booming BPO (business process outsourcing) industry, Dubai-based company CRESCO Holdings Ltd., head starts its business expansion in Asia by opening its first office in the city last July 12, 2018.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony didn’t only celebrate its ground-breaking expansion, it also unveiled the newest addition to their line of brands, CRESCO Shared Services Inc. (Cebu).

Established to carry the CRESCO brand and support all of its subsidiaries, CRESCO Cebu aims to deliver top-of-the-line business management services ranging from customer support, finance and accounting.

Apart from the cost-effectiveness of the location, the prominence of highly educated, talented and English-speaking Cebuanos we’re one of the main reasons according to CRESCO executives as to why they have chosen Cebu as a venue for expansion to their conglomerate.

“We have a deep technical bench under one roof. The team we offer to our clients will be working as if they’re part of the clients’ organization. When you choose CRESCO, you don’t just hire an accountant but instead you hire the whole team,” said CRESCO Cebu’s President Maricar Gonzaga.

With that being said, Gonzaga also mentions about planning to hire an initial pool of CPA (Certified Public Accountants) especially new graduates this year, in addition to their existing employees.