Tour of sacred relics features Pope Paul VI

The relics of St. Paul VI are currently on display for public viewing at the Northwing of SM City Cebu. This is the solemn exposition and veneration of the sacred relics of Pope Paul VI and saints of consecrated life.

Visit the sacred relics of our new Saint, Pope Paul VI. He is the first pope who visited the Philippines. He is the newest pope that will be added to the book of Saints.

The Tour of Sacred Relics is an apostolate of the Cause for Canonization of Blessed Ivan Merz in the Philippines and the most active and unique travelling religious exhibit in the country. Since October 1, 2003, the Tour of Sacred Relics visits homes, churches, schools, hospitals, social establishments, and government institutions at no costs.

The Tour of Sacred Relics is located at the second level of The Northwing in SM City Cebu. The exhibit will run until July 22, Sunday.