Three suspects behind killing of Lagtang councilman
Police investigators of the Talisay City Police Office (TCPO) are now looking for three suspects in the killing of incumbent Lagtang Barangay Councilman Art Stephen Bas.
The 24-year-old councilman of Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, Cebu was shot dead inside a white Ford Everest vehicle along Cebu South Coastal Road at past 8 a.m. on Friday (July 20).
Bas, a mechanical engineering student, was scheduled to graduate in October this year.
SPO4 Frederick Larrobis, Talisay City police investigator, said that witnesses saw the suspects riding on separate motorcycles.
“Gitung-an g’yud ang biktima. Ang backrider ang nipusil as witnesses account,” said Larrobis.
The police were able to recover 15 empty shells at the crime scene.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.