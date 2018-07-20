Village chiefs reveal vote-buying in support of Mabatid’s bid

Several village chiefs in Cebu City revealed that a massive vote-buying has been orchestrated in time for the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Elections.

Among the barangay captains who disclosed the information were Sawang Calero Barangay Captain Sergio Ocaña, Labangon Barangay Captain Vic Buendia, and San Nicolas Proper Barangay Captain Clifford Niñal.

The village chiefs claim that anonymous people offered cash ranging from P200, 000 to P1 million in exchange for support of the ABC bid of Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid.

“They stopped recently but last week, they were really persistent,” Ocaña said.

In a previous interview, Mabatid said she is not involved in the alleged vote-buying among barangay captains in Cebu City.

Mabatid was endorsed as the candidate for the ABC elections by the Office of the President and Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban.

On the other hand, Cebu City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia of Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban belied reports that there is massive vote-buying among barangay captains in the city.

“These are all just hearsays,” said Garcia.