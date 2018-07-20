PDEA-7 arrest OFW for possession of drug paraphernalia

A 36-year old cruise ship employee was arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) at the Terminal 2 of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday (July 20).

The arrested person was identified as Jonathan Sanoy, a resident of Poblacion, Dalaguete, Cebu.

PDEA agent Butch Montenegro told Cebu Daily News that Sanoy was about to take a Narita-bound flight scheduled to depart at 8 a.m.

The security screening officer Desiderio Medalle found suspicious items from Sanoy’s luggage at the security screening machine.

A disposable plastic lighter and an improvised tooter were confiscated from Sanoy.

The incident was reported to the Aviation Security Unit at the airport.

Montenegro said this is the first drug apprehension at the Terminal 2 since it was opened on July 1.

In his defense, Sanoy said that he was not aware of the drug paraphernalia inside his baggage.

“Wa man gyud ko kahibalo nganong naa na sa luggage nako, basin nasuyaan lang ko didto sa amoa,” said Sanoy