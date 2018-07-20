Four killed in separate shooting incidents in Talisay City

Still unidentified gunmen killed four persons in Talisay City on Friday morning (July 20).

The first fatality was identified as Art Stephen Bas, son of former Lagtang Barangay Captain Mark Ferdinand Bas, who was jailed last year for the illegal possession of firearms.

Two motorcycle riding suspects tailed Bas’ white Ford Everest and rained bullets on the vehicle while at the vicinity of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) around 8 a.m.

Barely an hour later, men on board seven motorcycles rained bullets on the service vehicle of the Talisay City Jail, killing three inmates most of whom were facing drug charges.

The fatalities were identified as Yayam Gaviola, Marvin Abelgas and Rabadon Jovencio.

None of the two jail guards and the vehicle driver were harmed.

Police investigation showed that the jail vehicle was about 300 meters away from the Maghaway jail’s gate when strafed.

Inmates were headed for the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) in Talisay City for the hearing of their cases.