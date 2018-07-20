CCPO looking for links between Lozano shooting and Peter Lim
The investigators of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) are looking at the possibility that the shooting of Ahmed Lozano may be related to threats on suspected drug lord Peter Lim.
Lozano, who was shot inside an elementary school on Thursday afternoon, used to be Lim’s bodyguard.
Senior Supt. Royina Garma, city police director, said they need Lozano’s cooperation in their investigation.
Chief Insp. Clark Ariola, commander of the Punta Police Station, said they are now considering personal grudge as motive of the killing.
