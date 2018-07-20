Conag: Talisay remains a safe place to live in

The killing of four persons in Talisay City on Friday morning is not a cause for alarm.

Chief Supt. Marlu Conag, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said that their city remains to be a safe place to live in for peace-loving Cebuanos.

He said that the city police force is still in control of the city’s peace and order situation.

Art Stephen Bas, son of former Lagtang Barangay Captain Marc Ferdinand Bas, was killed by still unidentified motorcycle riding men while along the South Coastal Road at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Barely an hour later, three detainees of the Talisay City Jail were also killed after motorcycle riding suspects also rained bullets on the city’s service vehicle which they boarded on their way to the Talisay City Municipal Trail Court in Cities for the scheduled hearing of their cases.

Three drug suspects were also killed in separate buy bust operations in the city, Wednesday dawn.

“The Public should not be afraid. However, the criminals have the to be worried because of the continuous police operations in the city”. Conag added.

Supt. Manuel Javier Abrugena, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), has directed Conag to make sure that killings of four person on Friday morning is resolved.

“We don’t have suspects yet but we will strongly coordinate to conduct a thorough investigation on these incidents. We are not also discounting the possibilities that the strafing in Maghaway and the ambush at the Talisay SRP are connected,” Abrugena added.