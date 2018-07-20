Two Filipinas make it to Asia’s Next Top Model

CAN the Philippines make a back-to-back win in Asia’s Next Top Model?

ASNTM’s official page on Thursday introduced 14 hopefuls who will compete at the competition’s Cycle and they include two Filipinas: Jachin Manere and Adela-Mae Marshall.

Manere was first introduced in a video clip which she was described as “quirky and determined to make the most out of her life.”

“She described herself as sugar and spice and all things nice,” the ASNTM page stated.

She also informed her followers on Instagram account that she is officially part of ASNTM.

“You all know this already but if not, here it is! I’m happy to finally announce that I am officially a contestant of Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 6,” Manare said.

Based on her Instagram profile, Manere is part of Professional Models Association of the Philippines (PMAP).

Some personalities cheered her on, including Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) alumnus Luis Hontiveros and singer Rico Blanco.

Marshall was the fourth girl introduced in the competition described as the girl next door and a perfectionist.

She also knows how to play the guitar and piano. She is also inclined in songwriting.

Marshall also announced on her Instagram account about joining the ASNTM.

“Finally! Secret is out. Let me know if you are rooting for #PHILIPPINESonTop. I promise to do my best and can’t wait for you all to witness my journey on Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 6. Can’t believe I can finally say that,” the 20-year-old model said.

Maureen Wroblewitz, grand winner for ASNTM Cycle 5, commented with a raised hands emoji on Marshall’s post.

In 2017, Wroblewitz was hailed as the grand winner and the first Filipina to win the competition.

The rest of the contestants this season are: Jesslyn Lim (Indonesia), Iko Bustomi (Indonesia), Rubini Sambanthan (Malaysia), Dana Slosar (Thailand), Yi Han Si (Singapore), Hody Yim (Hong Kong), Nguyen Than Vy (Vietnam), Sharnie Fenn (Japan), Mia Sabathy (Taiwan), Beauty Tinh (Myanmar), Lena Saetiao (Thailand), and Pim Bubear (Thailand).

ASNTM is based on America’s Next Top Model, a reality television show hosted by Tyra Banks.

Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 6 will be hosted by Thai model Cindy Bishop which will premier on August 22 at 9 p.m. on Fox Life Asia.