After NY, Canada and South Korea, ‘Buy-bust’ kicks off Philippine promo tour

BEFORE it opens in Philippine cinemas on August 1, action film “BuyBust” first its world premier through international film festivals.

The latest work of award-winning director Erik Matti was chosen as the closing film of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) held last

July 15 at SVA Theater, New York City.

The event was attended by Matti, the film’s lead star Anne Curtis and her co-star Brandon Vera.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old actress felt emotional over finally watching the film on the big screen after working on it for two years.

“Thank you to everyone that came to our SOLD OUT premier last night. We appreciate the applause and all the kind words we heard. Iba yung kilig, relief, and happiness,” she said.

The movie was also screened at the Fantasia International Film Festival at Hall Cinema of Concordia University in Montreal, Canada last July 18 where Vera was present on behalf of the team.

“BuyBust” also premiered in Incheon, South Korea for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

The screening in Incheon was scheduled separately in City Hall, Main Theater (July 18) and CGV Sopoong 3 (July 19).

“Praying for the best. Asian Premier happening tonight at the @bifanofficial film festival in Korea. PHILIPPINES you’re up next,” the Kapamilya actress captioned the movie poster she posted on her Instagram account.

Matti wished Curtis luck as he was at San Diego, California with Vera for a special appearance at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con.

“Break a leg for tonight,” the film director told Curtis.

After the Philippines, “BuyBust” will be released in North America starting August 10.

“BuyBust” is the first action film of Curtis who is known mostly for her romance, drama, and comedy films.

In the movie, Curtis is Nina Manigan, an anti-narcotics agent. An operation is conducted after a big drug laboratory was discovered in a Manila slum.

It will not be easy for the two squads to survive after being trapped and betrayed.

The film also stars Arjo Atayde, Joross Gamboa, Mara Lopez, and Victor Neri.

“BuyBust” is the newest film of Matti who is known for his critically acclaimed movies “On The Job” (2013), “Honor Thy Father” (2015), and “Seklusyon” (2016).

Meanwhile, Robinsons Galleria Cebu announced on its Facebook page that Curtis, Vera and Atayde will be at the mall on July 22, Sunday, 4 p.m. to promote the film and grace the premiere night.