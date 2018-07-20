Skyler to be laid to rest on Saturday

Bladen Skyler Abatayo will be laid to rest at the Carreta Public Cemetery in Cebu City on Saturday afternoon.

Patricio Bernales Jr., director of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) said members of the Abatayo family will get the justice that they are looking for as soon as their forensic team from Manila completes its investigation on the death of the four-year-old boy.

Forensic experts from the NBI head office visited Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita on Wednesday for a re-enactment of the July 10 police operation which killed Skyler.

Bernales said they will recommend possible legal actions that the Abatayo family could pursue as soon as they get hold of a copy of the report of their forensic team.

“We are just waiting for the result. The forensic team in Manila is currently doing an analysis on what they gathered during the visit at the crime scene. Most likely, we will be able to make the recommendations once the results will be forwarded to us,” Bernales said.

He said “it may take some time because they will have to tediously go over each measurement and the computations of the possible trajectory of the bullets,” but he assured Skyler’s parents that they will get the justice that they are looking for ones the NBI investigation is complete.

Skyler will be buried at the Carreta Public Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Marc Anthony, the boy’s father said, said that he and other members of their family have not yet accepted Skyler’s death.

“Karon kon mingawon mi niya makatan-aw pa mi sa iyang lungon. Ambot inig Sabado kung ug unsaon namo nga kahibaw mi nga inig uli namo di na mi kakita niya (We look at him inside his coffin every time we miss him. But I do not know what we will do after (his burial on) Saturday knowing that he will no longer be around when we get home),” said Marc Anthony.

Marc Anthony said that he will never stop until justice is served for Skyler’s death.

“Hustisya ra man among gipangayo gyod (We continue to demand for justice for his death),” he added.