Upcoming confab to tackle socialized housing challenges in Cebu

The scarcity of available flatlands and the worsening road congestion in Cebu are among the challenges that socialized housing developers face in bringing projects to Cebu.

Marcelino C. Mendoza, national president of the Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines, Inc. (OSHDP), cited these road blocks that socialized housing developers had to handle during a pre-convention briefing for next month’s 9th OSHDP National Convention in Cebu.

According to an Inquirer report, economic and socialized housing refers to housing projects that are offered to low-average income earning individuals.

Mendoza said that the flatland issue had been one of the reasons that Cebu had no big socialized housing business.

He also said that it would be harder to add more socialized housing projects in the city, due to the congestion of the roads here.

However, these issues would be tackled and hopefully addressed in the convention on Aug. 23 and 24 at the Marco Polo Plaza.

He also said that the ease of acquiring a home in urban areas would also be tackled during the convention.

The OSHDP is an organization of developers aiming to help poor families to have a better chance at getting socialized housing.

Engineer George Richard Siton, chairman of the Board of the OSHDP, said the organization had 200 member developers. / Gerald Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern