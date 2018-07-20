Police looking at Lozano’s links to Peter Lim as possible motive

Is the attack on former policeman SPO2 Armando “Ahmed” Lozano last Thursday related to his being the former bodyguard of controversial Cebuano businessman Peter Lim?

Cebu City Police Office chief Senior Supt. Royina Garma wants to know.

This angle emerged after it was established that Lozano acted as a former bodyguard of Lim whom President Duterte tagged as a big time drug lord.

Garma said she has instructed case investigators to take a closer look at Lozano’s background so that they will have a clearer perspective of the assailants’ motive.

“Swerte siya dahil buhay pa siya,” Garma said. (He’s lucky he’s still alive)

Lozano was attacked by two assailants wearing ski masks as he was about to go up the stage at the covered court of the Labangon Bliss Elementary School for a GPTA induction of officers on Thursday afternoon.

Lozano was only hit on the left shoulder as he escaped fatal injury by hiding in one of the rooms of the school. He was later rushed to a hospital as the two attackers left through the main gate.

Garma said she would encourage Lozano and his family to cooperate in the investigation for the speedy solution of the crime.

She also reminded the ex-cop to stop whatever illegal activities he is currently involved in.

Chief Insp. Clark Ariola, Punta police precinct chief, said among the angles they were looking into were personal grudge and his “activities” while he was still in the service.

Lozano was linked to illegal drugs while he was in the service aside from being Lim’s police-bodyguard.

He was dismissed from the service after he was convicted of robbery with extortion by a lower court in 2014 for stealing the wallet of a businessman.

Although the decision was later revised, Lozano didn’t return to the service. /with Reporter Nestle L. Semilla