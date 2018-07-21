Drug suspect killed in a police drug bust in Cebu City

Another drug suspect was killed in a drug bust in Cebu City on Friday night.

Chief Inspector Kenneth Paul Albotra, commander of Parian Police station of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the drug suspect, whom he only identified as a certain Boy, was killed after he allegedly tried to shoot it out with a team from his station’s drug enforcement unit (DEU) past 10 p.m. on Friday.

“Wala ka boto iyang armas, mao nang gi pusil human nga naka bantay ang usa sa akong sakop (His firearm failed to fire, and he was instead shot by one of my men who saw what he was drawing a gun), “ Albotra told Cebu Daily News.

He said the suspect was immediately brought to the Cebu City Medical Center but he was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Albotra said that two sachets of shabu (crystal meth) were recovered from the suspect, who was reportedly a resident of Mandaue City.