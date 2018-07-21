Dimsum Break returns lost wallet



DIMSUM Break Fiesta Mall recently returned a wallet left by a customer a year ago.

Last July 2017, a wallet containing a huge amount of cash and two Senior Citizen’s identification cards was left inside a Dimsum Break Fiesta Mall in Tabunok, Talisay City.

The wallet was later traced to Mrs. Estrella Cimafranca, a senior citizen of Minglanilla town.

The management of the branch immediately turned over the lost item to their head office for safekeeping. The representatives of Harbour City Accounting Department then visited the Office of Senior Citizen Affairs at a barangay hall in Minglanilla where Mrs. Cimafranca resides and reported the incident.

After almost a year of waiting, the Harbour City Accounting Department received a call from Mrs. Cimafranca in June 2018.

Cimafranca reportedly went to the barangay hall to reapply for a senior citizen discount card when she was told by the assigned personnel about her lost wallet. She then contacted the Harbour City Accounting Department. The next day, she got her wallet with all its contents still intact.