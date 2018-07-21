Man injured in Mandaue shooting

A 27-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot by his drinking buddy at Sitio Huyong-Huyong Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City on Friday evening, July 21.

Rocky Rusiana Custiniani, sustained a gunshot wound on his chest after a certain Al Tango shot him.

Canduman police station chief Senior Inspector Antonio Detuya said that Custiniani and Tango had a heated argument during their drinking session before the incident happened.

The suspect then fled the scene after shooting the victim.

Police authorities are now on a hot pursuit against the suspect.