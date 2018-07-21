Man arrested for illegal possession of drugs in Dumaguete

A 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of illegal drugs in Barangay Batinguel, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on Friday morning, July 20.

Police arrested Adrian Piñero by the virtue of search warrant which yielded nineteen packs of suspected shabu worth P476,000.

The operation was conducted by the joint operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office.

The arrested person is now detained at Dumaguete City Jail pending the filing of charges against him.