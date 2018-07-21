Fires hit ferry boat, shanty in Mandaue

Two fire alarms occurred today which consumed an old ferry boat docked at Pier 7 Mandaue reclamation area and a shanty at H. Cortes St., Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City.

SFO1 Noel Codilla, Mandaue City Fire investigator said that an old ferry boat formerly owned by Gothong Shipping Lines, now sold to a scrap buyer was partially burned.

The ferry was docked at Pier 7 in Mandaue Reclamation Area when the incident happened at 8:15 a.m.

At 1:18 p.m., a shanty was along Hernan Cortes Street in Barangay Subangdaku was gutted.

SFO1 Edson Dapal, said that cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

No injuries were reported from both fire alarms.