ESLAO REIGNS

Multi-titled Cebuano word wizard rules pro division of WYPSC qualifiers

Dart Eslao and word wizards from the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) and University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) reigned supreme in yesterday’s World Youth and Professionals Scrabble Championship Qualifying Tournament held at the City Wing Atrium of the SM Seaside City Cebu in the South Road Properties.

Eslao had a total word spread of 794 points following his 6-0 win-loss record to top the Professional category. Joel Toroy finished at second place with a 4-2 slate and a total of 794 word spread. Nathalie Cabaluna, who also had a 4-2 record, settled for third place after she scored 110 points.

CIT-U dominated the High School division led by Beatrice Rae Datiles (6-0) with her 600 word spread. She was trailed by CIT-U colleagues John Romee Caballero (5-1) who scored 711 for second place and Jan Dale Carlo Catalonia (5-1) at third place with his 649 points.

The top 3 in the Elementary division, on the other hand, was swept by USJ-R. Jangari Mayol (6-0) led the pack with 753. Lyle Anthony Casul (5-1) placed second with his 448 and Minette Cabaluna (5-1) salvaged the third place with 412 points.

This qualifying tournament will determine the Philippines representative to the World Championship in Dubai this coming September. The Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA) will deliberate who among the winners can go on to compete in the international level.

More than a hundred scrabble players coming from 14 different schools in Cebu took part in yesterday’s qualifying tournament.

Aside from CIT-U and USJ-R, competing word wizards also came from Asian College of Technology, PAREF Springdale, Sisters of Mary School Girlstown, Holy Rosary School of Pardo, Abellana National School, City Central School, Ramon Duterte Memorial National High School, Talisay City National High School, Gothong Memorial National High School, Don Sergio Osmeña Memorial National High School, Carreta Elementary School and Quiot Elementary School.

The event was made possible by the CSA in partnership with Talisay Sugbo Masonic Lodge and is supported by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and the Unified Scrabble Association of the Philippines (USAPI).