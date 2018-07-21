Prayer Against Depression
O Christ Jesus,
when all is darkness
and we feel our weakness and helplessness,
give us the sense of Your presence,
Your love, and Your strength.
Help us to have perfect trust
in Your protecting love
and strengthening power,
so that nothing may frighten or worry us,
for living close to You,
we shall see Your hand,
Your purpose, Your will through all things.
Amen.
