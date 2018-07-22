UN Avenue flyover project begins

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) assures that motorists and commuters will only experience the “usual Monday traffic” even as stage one of the UN Avenue tri-level flyover project in Mandaue City begins today, July 23.

DPWH-7 Regional Director Ador Canlas said that while heavy equipment will be deployed to clear road obstructions, their operations will not hamper the traffic flow in the area.

“We will not close any road during this stage of the project. We are still working on the negotiation with the owners of the properties that we need to acquire for the construction of the service roads first,” said Canlas.

The first stage of the UN avenue project includes the clearing of center islands, trees and electric posts as well as the acquisition of road right of way for the additional 4-lane service roads.

Canlas said that DPWH-7 has already started to dialogue with the owners of affected properties who, he said, showed no objection

o the acquisition of their properties for as long as the cost will be just.

“We don’t have any problem with that because we have enough funds to compensate them justly for their properties. So far, they understood our need to expropriate for the project,” Canlas said.

At least 53 titled lots and 44 structures along UN Avenue are affected by the project of which, 16 structures have already been given fund appropriations, said Canlas.

DPWH-7 also secured a permit from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7) to cut down 339 trees located on the road’s center islands.

The Visayan Electric Company (Veco) also committed to relocate electric posts which will be affected by the road project.

Meanwhile, Stage 2 of the UN Avenue project which is expected to begin in 2019, will involve the construction of a two-lane service road and the underpass’ walls.

The excavation and construction of the actual underpass will be Stage 3 of the project.

The 952-meter project consist of a four-lane underpass that will connect directly to the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, a two-lane service road, and a flyover.

The underpass will span up to 600 meters with its entry points at the intersection of U.N. Avenue and Plaridel Street, and at the base of Marcelo Fernan Bridge.