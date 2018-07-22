1 killed, 3 injured in a road mishap in Toledo City

One died while three others were injured after a public utility jeep (PUJ) rammed two motorcycles at the barangay road of Barangay Don Andres Soriano, Toledo City shortly before 6 p.m Sunday.

The fatality, identified as Lars Eric Coveros 24, was the driver of scooter motorcycle hit by the PUJ. Coveros’ wife, Marilou Shane, 25 , was his backrider and was injured in the incident.

The other injured were identified as Valyn Norilla, 33, who was driving the other motorcycle, and his 16-years back rider Ednorlene Membela, both residents of Barangay Don Andres Soriano.

Marilou Shane was unconscious when rushed to a hospital in Toledo City and her condition remained unknown. Norilla and Membrela had minor injuries and were declared out of danger, said SP03 Jemelon Cotmaya and P02 Nicanor Goc-ong, of the traffic section the Toledo City Police Office.

The police said the PUJ, with plate number GVP 152 and driven by Balbeno Respondo, was descending the road heading to the city proper when it hit the two motorcycles.

Respondo, 47 and a resident of Barangay Poog, Toledo City, told the police that he was unable to control his PUJ because the brakes malfunctioned.

Respondo is now held at the Toledo City Police Office’s detention facility.