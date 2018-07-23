Rams rout Mambas

THE RAMS proved that they are still a force to be reckoned with after posting a 111-85 blowout victory over the Mambas in the Elite Basketball Club – Toledo Season 4 last Friday night at the CEDC Multipurpose Gym in Toledo City, western Cebu.

The Rams and the Mambas now have identical 3-2 win-loss records to remain within the top five in the standings.

Hot-shooting wingman Jolou Entrampas was all over the place as he scattered 37 points to lead the Rams to the convincing win.

Entrampas, who also drained six three-pointers in the game, was backed by Wernher Cuizon and Jacklord Venteroso, who added 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans easily cruised to a 3-2 card after winning via default against the Cobras.