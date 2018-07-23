Lycans versus Queensland in DBL finals

THE LYCANS and Queensland set up a championship showdown in the 4th Duterte Basketball League after they trounced their respective opponents in the semis last Sunday at the Capitol Parish gym.

Queensland ousted the erstwhile champions Paragsa, 64-55, as Diofel Andoy led the way with 15 points.

The Lycans, on the other hand, took care of PNP, 83-74, as versatile off-guard Jarey Ceniza exploded for 21 markers.