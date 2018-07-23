Sykes, Support Save still spotless in E-League

THE SYKES Pioneers and the Support Save Fusion Dragons kept their respective records clean after registering victories in the Elite Classic division of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball last Sunday at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball courts.

The Pioneers banked on a blistering 23-8 start to demolish the QBE Generals (0-2), 76-43.

Former Southwestern University-Phinma forward Janjan Auditor uncorked yet another masterful performance, this time tallying 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists to lead Sykes to its third win in a row and claim a tie for the lead in the standings beside Accenture.

The Dragons, on the other hand, got past the Telstra Boomerangs (0-4), 66-62.

Left-handed forward Niño Belande played well beyond his stature as he nabbed a double-double of 26 points and 13 boards to help send Support Save to its second straight victory.

Janille Bantillan added 16 while Justine Mier had 11.

In the Evo Classic, the Dyninno Jets (0-1) had a successful debut as it nipped Contact Solutions (0-2), 75-74.

Francis Mateo paced the Jets with 14 points, Jaime Buena added 13 while Mikkee Caballero punched in 10 to carry Dyninno to the heartpounding win.

JP Morgan Chase (2-1) also won its second game in a row, defeating SSI(1-2), 68-57.

JP Morgan clamped down on defense in the first half, and held SSI to a mere 15 points while scoring 37 of their own to establish a 22-point bulge.