Wenceslao faces unbeaten Uzbek

HARD-HITTING Rodel Wenceslao will try to stage an upset when he faces Uzbek rising boxer Jasur Akhmadjonov in the undercard of the “Brawl At the Mall” of Sanman Boxing Promotions this Sunday at the Robinsons Mall in General Santos City.

Wenceslao, 25, a native of Leyte who fights under Team Joeric Boxing of Mandaue City, aims to put on back-to-back victories following his Philippines Visayas Professional Boxing Association Super Lightweight title victory against Nelson Tinampay last May in Candijay, Bohol.

However, his fight on Sunday will be tougher than his fight against Tinampay since he will be facing an unbeaten Uzbek boxer who holds a 5-0-0 (win-loss-draw) record with three wins by knockouts.

The battle-scarred veteran, Wenceslao, on the other hand, has a record of 12-16-1.

Wenceslao will be the first Filipino opponent of the 22-year-old Akhmadjonov. They will fight for 10-rounds in the super lightweight division.

One edge that Wenceslao holds against Akhmadjonov is his experience in fighting against foreign opponents.

Wenceslao stunned Chinese prospect Kun Wang in a first-round knockout in a fight held in China in 2016. Prior to that, he scored a second-round technical knockout against Japanese Takamori Akita in a fight held in Mandaue City last 2015.