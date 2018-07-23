Bacon, Williams are July winners

ROLAND Bantilan and senior kegler Baby Bacon emerged winners in the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) Friday Group’s Bowler of the Month tournament for July last Friday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Bantilan downed 1,071 pins in the five-game series to win the men’s title while Bacon finished with 1,048 pinfalls to bag the women’s crown.

But since Bantilan won last month’s title and has qualified for the grand finals, the men’s July title went to second placer Terrence Williams, who finished with 1,024 pinfalls.

Armando Depojo had a total of 1,019 pinfalls to secure third place.

Cynthia Uybengkee (990) and Hannah Bantilan (945) were second and third place, respectively, in the women’s competition.