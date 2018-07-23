TEPORA GIVES BACK

Newly crowned world champion to help Medellin boxing ‘gym’ under a mango tree

The Survival Training Camp in Purok Santan, Barangay Lamintak Norte in Medellin town, northern Cebu is a training ground for around 20 aspiring boxers who are hoping to become world champions someday.

But achieving that goal would require those boxers a bit more effort as they literally have to survive and make do with what little they have in the camp.

The camp, run by former kick boxer George Medilo, is located five kilometers from the town proper. It is a makeshift boxing gym that is situated under a mango tree. It doesn’t have a boxing ring.

Boxing gloves available are covered with duct tape to keep them from tearing apart and the punching bag are old tires wrapped around a bark of tree.

As bare as it is, it is still training ground to teeners from different barangays of Medellin who are hoping to follow the footsteps of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Medilo said despite the odds, the kids are still determined to learn despite the lack of equipment.

“What makes it remarkable and inspiring is that they come here everyday, rain or shine, to train in boxing,” the 50-year-old Medilo said. “I have to buy ducktape regularly because our boxing gloves are already tearing apart. It’s pretty hard but there’s something within me that pushes me to continue training them.”

Inspired to fight

But the training camp is about to get some help from newly crowned World Boxing Association (WBA) world interim featherweight champion Jhack “El Capitan” Tepora.

Tepora, through his close friend Christian Marabe, saw the poor condition of the training camp and promised that if he wins the WBA title, he will extend some help.

Marabe is one of the boxers at the Survival Training Camp.

The 23-year-old Tepora from Danao City, Cebu, said he was moved when he saw the situation of the camp.

“I saw myself in these aspiring boxers that’s why I was inspired to fight and win the title so that I can help them,” he said. Tepora won the title last July 15 after scoring a ninth-round technical knockout against Edivaldo Ortega of Mexico in Malaysia. “I still remember when I was younger that I trained boxing and sparred without a ring. That was one of the reasons why I worked very hard because if I become successful I want to help those who are in need,” added Tepora.

Tepora said he promised to help the camp have its own boxing ring.

“I pity them because I can see myself in these boxers. It does not matter how much I will give to them what’s important for me is that I can help them,” added Tepora.

Development

Medilo was excited with Tepora’s plan to help them.

“It adds inspiration not just for me but also to my boxers as well. For sure this will motivate them more to train harder,” said Medilo, who makes furniture for a living.

Yesterday, five of Medilo’s boxers including his son, George Jr., applied for professional boxing licenses at the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) office in Cebu City. The other boxers are Marabe, Vhing Jun Lipon, Jerry Ambrad, and Anthony Gelbuela.

This is a positive development for the aspiring boxers who are about to benefit from the kindness of the world champ Tepora.