DILG assist in Ermita

WITH only two barangay officials left in Ermita, Cebu City, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu City office recommended that no ordinance will be passed for one year.

“We told them to send a formal query to our office, asking whether or not the SK Chairperson (Rica Jaime) is enough to pass a resolution. Note that since six councilors were suspended, they cannot constitute a quorum,” DILG-Cebu City Director Joy Calvo said.

Jaime and Barangay Ermita Captain Efe Rupinta, daughter of slain Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo Rupinta, assumed their posts last Friday.

Suspended Barangay Ermita Captain Marky Rizaldy Miral earlier said he will help Rupinta in his private capacity while waiting on the appellate court to rule on the suspension order issued by the Ombudsman.