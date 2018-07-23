New Lapu police chief

LAPU-Lapu City will have a new city police chief starting today.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office (PRO-7) chief, said Senior Supt. Lemuel Obon will replace Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot as Lapu-Lapu City chief in turnover rites scheduled this morning.

Sinas said he received an order from Camp Crame to replace Cabagnot who had been Lapu-Lapu City police chief for almost two years. Obon said he started his career in Lapu-Lapu City.

“It’s comeback for me. I am a native of Samar but I’ve been living in Lapu-Lapu with my family for many years now,” Obon said. Cabagnot will be temporarily assigned at PRO-7 while waiting for his new assignment from Camp Crame.