Failing mark for Duterte

FOR UNKEPT PROMISES

A failing mark on the People’s Agenda Report Card and the burning of a horned image of President Rodrigo Duterte summed up demonstration rallies on the President’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cebu City yesterday, July 23.

The demonstration, dubbed as the United People’s Sona, called out Duterte for the needs of marginalized sectors that have not been addressed and the persistence of violence in the country.

Around 200 people from at least 15 groups cried out grievances against the President for the spate of killings, the jeepney modernization program of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), ‘unfulfilled’ promise to end all forms of contractualization, and increasing incidents of poverty due to the rising prices of basic commodities resulting from the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law.

The demonstration was participated by Bayan, Bayan Muna, Panaghugpong Kadamay, Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston), Panaghugpong sa mga Mananagat sa Timog Amihan-Cordova (Pamatia-Co), Gabriela, Anakbayan, Alsa Kontraktwal, Movement Against Tyranny, Stand, Selda, Rise UP Cebu, Kilusan ng mga Magbubukid sa Pilipinas (KMP), Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and Migrante among others.

The rallyists gathered at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds at around 8 a.m. and marched along Osmeña Boulevard where they held a short program at the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) in Camp Sergio Osmeña to condemn alleged human rights abuses committed by state forces during their operations.

The group then proceeded with their main program held in Colon Street where representatives of each group presented their own situations.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) – Central Visayas, said the President failed to accomplish his campaign promises that won him the presidency in the May 2016 national polls.

“Sa pagkakaron gyod moingon mi sakto na, tama na, palagputon na si Duterte … Hagbong si Digong, daghan mga saad niya nga wala niya matuman (Enough. Duterte should be ousted. Digong has failed because of his unfulfilled promises),” Paglinawan said.

Failed promises

If he were to rate Mr. Duterte’s performance, Paglinawan said that he would give him a score of one over 10.

“Kon lauman nato ang atong Presidente karon base sa iyang mga saad wala gyod tay malaoman. Kon ang katawhan molihok siguro mapugos ang mga nagkalahilahing ahensya sa gobyerno sa unsa man sa gusto sa mga katawhan (If we base it on the President’s promises, there is no hope. But if the people act, then maybe the different agencies of government will be forced to heed the people’s call),” Paglinawan added.

John Ruiz, coordinator of Bayan Muna in Central Visayas, also said the President has all the capacity to pass a law that would end contractualization in industries but chooses not to do so.

“Don’t give us the reason that he does not have the power of the legislative. We all know that his allies in Congress, the super majority, would do that if he would ask them and if he deems anti-contractualization as a priority bill,” Ruiz said in Cebuano.

Anti-drug war

The group also condemned the collateral casualties in line with the current administration’s war on drugs.

“Wala mi problema nga sulbaron ang illegal drugs, pero dili sa klase nga pamaagi nga daghan malambigit nga mga inosente (We don’t have a problem about solving illegal drugs, but not in a way that will put innocent people in danger),” said Teody Navea, secretary general of Sanlakas Cebu.

Navea also criticized the President’s Executive Order regulating the contractualization of workers as having no teeth, because of manpower agencies that do not regularize their workers which continue to operate.

The groups Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, Oriang women’s group, Kongreso ng Pagkakaisa ng Maralita ng Lungsod – Cebu Chapter, Partido Lakas ng Masa and Freedom from Debt Coalition also attended the protest. / USJ-R Intern Zena V. Magto