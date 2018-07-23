Mabatid takes witness stand today vs quo warranto

MABOLO Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid will take the witness stand today to defend her seat from the quo warranto petition filed against her in court.

Mabatid said she will be ready to belie in court the claims of defeated village chair bet Daniel Francis Arguedo that she is not a legitimate resident of the barangay.

Mabatid maintained that she was born and raised in the village and has been a registered voter of Mabolo since 1990.

Mabatid also said she started her visa center business in her parents home in Barangay Mabolo.

Arguedo filed the quo warranto petition on May 24, or 10 days after the barangay and youth polls where Mabatid won with over 1,500 margin.

He claimed that Mabatid’s actual residence is at a subdivision in Talamban and that the latter does not own any property at the village.