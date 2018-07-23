EXPLETIVE-FREE SONA

Duterte vows to continue ‘chilling and relentless’ war on drugs; rejects call to suspend Train Law but asks Congress to pass second package; warns rice hoarders, irresponsible miners, friends involved in corruption

The government’s war on drugs will continue “as relentless and chilling” as it began.

This was the vow made by President Duterte during his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, which ran for 48 minutes and was expletive-free.

He also warned drug lords, criminals, profiteers, miners, cartels and even friends involved in corruption that he would run after them.

He also had no plans of stopping the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Law despite the increase in prices of commodities and instead asked Congress to pass its second package.

As promised by his officials, Mr. Duterte delivered a shorter speech, sticking to his prepared speech that lasted 48 minutes and was applauded 34 times.

His first Sona in 2016 lasted for one hour and 32 minutes while his second Sona, two hours.

But unlike his previous Sona speeches, it was devoid of expletives and profanities.

Although known for his long impromtu speeches that were marked with jokes and curses, this time, the President stuck to his prepared speech except for a few adlibs.

Pet initiaves

His speech centered on his pet initiatives — war against illegal drugs, corruption and poverty, as well as issues that marked his second year of office — labor contractualization, inflation, the degradation of Boracay Island, and even Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

The President also took the occasion to thank former Chief Justice Reynato Puno and former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel Jr. who were in the audience, and members of the consultative commission for crafting the draft federal Constitution as he expressed confidence that the people would “stand behind us as we introduce this new fundamental law.”

He noted that the previous four administrations tried but failed to amend the 1987 Constitution.

He opened his speech with his favorite topic — illegal drugs and lashed out at human rights advocates, saying he would not be dissuaded by their demonstrations.

“Your (human rights groups) concern is human rights, mine is human lives,” he said.

“Human rights to me means giving Filipinos, especially those at the society’s fringes, a decent and dignified future through the social and physical infrastructures necessary to better their lives.”

The President pointed out that he had yet to hear human rights and Church groups protest against drug-lordism, drug dealing and drug pushing “as forceful and vociferous as the ones directed against the alleged errant (law) enforcers in the fight against this social surge.”

Mr. Duterte stressed that the value of drugs seized had already reached billions of pesos.

“I can only shudder at the harm that those drugs could have caused had they reached the streets of every province, city, municipality, barangay and community throughout the country,” he said.

“This is why the illegal drugs will not be sidelined. Instead, it will be as relentless and chilling, if you will, as on the day it began,” he said.

Mr. Duterte also hit against those involved in corruption as he warned that “one day, justice will catch up with those who steal government funds.”

He then said he lost friends and political supporters whom he appointed for public office due to corruption, warning that while he valued friendship, it had its limits.

He appealed to his friends he appointed in office “to help me in my cause so that our friendship will endure.”

No TRAIN law suspension

Although he noticed the high prices of goods in the past months, the President rejected calls for the suspension of the Train Law which, he said, was needed for sustainable growth.

Instead, he asked Congress to take seriously and pass the five packages of his tax reform in succession.

“Some have incorrectly blamed our efforts toward a fairer tax system for all the price increases in the past months, and some irresponsibly suggesting to stop TRAIN’s implementation. We cannot and should not. We need this for sustainable growth that leaves no Filipino left behind,” he said.

Instead, he asked Congress to pass the second TRAIN package.

“This matter is urgent. Do not be part of the problem by ignoring it. I hope to sign Package 2 before the year ends, I urge Congress to pass it in a form that satisfies our goals and serves the interests of the many, not just the wealthy few,” he said.

“I urge Congress to take them seriously and pass them in succession, for there is no chance that we can deliver our promises without an equitable tax system,” he added.

The President said the government has acted to help the poor and senior citizens ride out the inflation by distributing unconditional cash transfers, which would help 10 million people by the end of the year.

The government would also shell out P149 billion in subsidies to the poor and vulnerable.

Strong warning

President Duterte also warned rice hoarders, cartels and their protectors to “stop messing with the people” and that he hoped he would not have to use power “against you.”

“Consider yourselves warned; mend your ways now or the full force of the State shall be brought to bear upon you,” the President said.

He also directed intelligence agencies to identify the “perpetrators of this economic sabotage” and for law enforcers to go after them.

Saying that protecting the environment was the top priority of his administration than utilization of resources, the President also said these resources should be for the benefit of the people “and not just a select few.”

The Chief Executive warned the mining industry “against destroying the environment or compromise our resources” and for it to repair what it had mismanaged.

He also warned “irresponsible miners” and their patrons against destroying watersheds, forests and other resources.

“Expect reforms, radical ones. I do not intend to quarrel with anybody, with the moneyed, but for as long as I am here, I said: you will just have to contend with me,” the President said, adding he expected them to do their part in ensuring sustainable development in the country.

Speaking about the ongoing rehabilitation of Boracay Island now closed to tourists until October, President Duterte asked local governments to enforce laws “and not wait for us to swoop down on your areas just to do your duty and work.”

The President also pleaded with Congress to pass a law that would end the practice of contractualization.

He admitted that his executive order which sought to protect workers’ right to security of tenure did not satisfy all sectors.

He also asked Congress to pass “at the soonest possible time” the bill establishing the Coconut Farmer’ Trust Fund, a bill that would create the Department of Disaster Management to deal with the country’s disaster response and the speedy passage of the universal health care bill.

Relationship with China

President Duterte also said his government’s priority was to protect overseas Filipino workers and that in international relations, it would continue to assert and pursue an independent foreign policy.

Mr. Duterte spoke about the country’s “re-energized relations” with China as he noted that these improved ties helped in dismantling shabu laboratories and the arrest of Chinese chemists belonging to drug syndicates.

“Our improved relationship with China, however, does not mean that we will waver in our commitment to defend our interests in the West Philippine Sea,” he said, reminding that his government continues to engage Beijing in bilateral and multilateral platforms.

He said that the friendship between the two countries saw Filipino fishermen renewing access to the West Philippine Sea and resulted in a draft framework for the code of conduct in the South China Sea.

“As a worker of government, I promised to do whatever it would take to give all Filipinos a comfortable life, fighting powerful interests and making sacrifices. My obligation is to promote and uphold the greatest good, for the greatest number,” President Duterte said. /with Nestor Corrales, Inquirer