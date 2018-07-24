PDP-Laban Cebu on House leadership change: ‘Too early to speculate’

Jojo Dizon, the president of PDP- Laban Cebu Province, said it is too early to speculate on the impact of the change of House leadership, particularly in the local political landscape.

Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was elected as House Speaker on Monday (July 24), removing Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez.

Dizon also said that they welcome the decision of local party members to transfer to other parties.

He, however, emphasized that Duterte is still a member of PDP-Laban.