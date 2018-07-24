Mabatid resides in Mabolo, witnesses say

The camp of Mabolo Barangay Captain Niña Mabatid presented two witnesses during the resumption of hearings on the quo warranto case filed against her by lawyer Daniel Francisco Arguedo.

The defense witnesses backed the claims of Mabatid that she continues to be a resident of Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Mabatid lives in their ancestral home with her parents while her two children are the ones who live in a house which they own in Barangay Talamban.

But Arguedo remained optimistic that Mabatid will be ousted from her post.