Durano: ‘Cebuanos will benefit under Arroyo leadership’

At least four of the 10 Cebuano congressmen voted for the ouster of Pantaleon Alvarez.

They are Representatives Bebot Abellanosa of Cebu City’s south district, Raul del Mar of the north district, ,Benhur Salimbangon of the fourth district and Ramon “Red” Durano VI of the fifth district.

In a phone interview, Durano said it is speculative to say on how Former President and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo will lead the lower house.

Durano, however, believed that Cebuanos, who are close to the former president’s heart, will surely benefit from the new leadership.