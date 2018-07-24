New Lapu-Lapu police chief to prioritize drug, congestion problems

Senior Supt. Lemeul Obon formally assumed as head of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) on Tuesday morning with a commitment to prioritize the city’s drugs and congestion problems.

Obon directed policemen under his command to make sure that they apprehend all drivers who disregard traffic regulations to bring order on city streets.

He also reminded policemen to observe punctuality, honesty and discipline in the performance of their respective tasks.

Obon replaced Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot who will now be reassigned to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

He was also assigned as Lapu-Lapu City Traffic chief during the incumbency of former mayor Ernest Weigel.