Magpale questions urgency in changing House leadership

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale expressed confusion as to the change of leadership in the Lower House on Monday (July 24).

Majority of the congressmen voted to oust Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez as House Speaker.

Alvarez was replaced by Former President and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“I could not understand. Why the urgency?,” Magpale said.

While Arroyo is a close friend of Third District Representatice Gwendolyn Garcia, Magpale said it remains to be seen what will happen in the coming days.

Whether or not Arroyo will support Garcia, Magpale said the Cebuanos will have the final say who to choose between Garcia and Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III in next year’s gubernatorial race.