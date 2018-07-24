Sinas: ‘Expect more anti-drug operations in Cebu’

Brace for more intense anti-drug operations in Cebu.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), made this statement after President Rodrigo Duterte in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday announced that the war on drugs will be “relentless and chilling as on the day it began.”

Sinas advised all those involved in the illegal drugs trade to stop their illegal operations or they will regret their actions in the coming days.

While the police also want to protect drug pushers and users, Sinas said operatives have no other choice but to shoot back if their lives are placed in danger.

If drug suspects resist arrest and fight back, Sinas said he ordered police operatives to use their firearms to protect themselves.