CCCI president dismayed over exclusion of Cebu infra projects in SONA

Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Antonio Chiu expressed dismay over the non-inclusion of major infrastructure projects for Cebu during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday (July 24).

The only mention of Cebu, Chiu said, was the Malasakit Center.

The CCCI president, however, expressed support on Duterte’s announcement for the passage of the other TRAIN packages.

He specifically said that the TRAIN 2, which aims to lower corporate income tax, is important to make the Philippines competitive with other ASEAN countries.