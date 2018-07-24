Dipolog’s number one go-to-bistro to open in Cebu!

UrChoice Bistro Cafe Cebu finally opens its doors to the public on July 26, 2018. Cebuanos can now enjoy Dipolog’s top rated Italian restaurant. Located at Avelino Morales Street, Kamputhaw, Cebu City, UrChoice Bistro Cafe features a rustic and cozy setting perfect for dates, get-togethers and family celebrations. Savor the aroma as you enter the bistro and enjoy feasting on their wide selection of pizza, pasta, grill, salad, dessert choices and imported LaVazza coffee. Try their bestsellers like Osso Buco, El Buridon and Dipolog Centennial Pasta.

With their authentic Italian taste, generous serving and affordable prices, it would surely be your #1 choice to dine in with your family and friends! Not only that, UrChoice applies the HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) system to their operations to ensure that the food they serve are always safe.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (032) 344-4218. Urchoice will be open from Mondays to Sundays, 10:00 a.m to 11:00 p.m.