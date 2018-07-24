Kohler Kitchen and Bath Group opens a new showroom in Cebu and launched the latest Intelligent toilet, Sensis in Philippines

Kohler, a global leader in the manufacturing of kitchen and bath products, and one of the oldest privately-held companies in the United States Kohler, opens a new major showroom in Cebu, Philippines at the Filmon Finishing Studio in Molave Street, Lahug. The showroom is a partnership with Filmon Hardware Inc. and will showcase Kohler’s extensive range of kitchen and bath products including its latest innovative products in Intelligent Toilets, Bidet Seats,Whirlpools, Showeringand PVD Vibrant Finishing faucets.

Envisioning more opportunities in Cebu, Kohler has chosen to locate its newest showroom in the second largest metropolitan area in the Philippines. “Kohler, through collaboration with our local partners, is optimistic and committed towards the long-term potential of the Philippines being one of the strategic markets in Asia Pacific region.”, stated Miss Angel Yang, President of Kohler Kitchen and Bath Group Asia Pacific.

This year, Kohler is celebrating its 145 years of heritage as a global leader in the Kitchen & Bath industry. Its founder, John Michael Kohler, was an Austrian immigrant, a businessman and a visionary, when he founded the company in 1873. From a humble beginning, Kohler Company has grown into a multifaceted global family of brands that lead the way in many Bold innovations, focusing on leading edge design and technology.

The company’s mission is to contribute to higher level of gracious living to people who are touched by our products and services.Kohler launched one of the latest innovation, the Sensis Intelligent Toilet, which embodies beauty and innovation. Its sleek design caters to different installation and low water pressure environments.Sensis’ water filtration system purifies the water sprayed from the wand onto the body, removing impurities, residual chlorine and heavy metals for a healthier bidet experience. The one-click sanitation button activates both E-water and UV light functions to clean the toilet and wand, to provide an unparalleled hygiene to customers. It is also water saving with 2.6/3.8 litres dual flush, compliant with LEED certification. The seat also comes with a French curve which is ergonomically designed to reduce pressure points for optimal sitting comfort and has a built-in anti-bacterial seat.

“Philippines customers are captivated by design and always pursue the latest trends in technology”, says Mr. Adam Quek, General Manager and Commercial Director of Kohler Kitchen and Bath Group South East Asia. Sensis has a very sleek design and comes with an option of Rose Gold trim to delight the Philippines customers.

With the brand growing steadily in Philippines over the years, Kohler has established 51 showrooms nationwide, with Cebu as the latest addition, and plans to expand distribution in the future.