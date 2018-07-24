Anti-drug operation was legit, Cebu City police says

Cebu City police insisted that last Friday’s operation in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City that resulted in the death of a retired judge’s son was legitimate.

Supt. Artemio Ricabo, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City police, said the operation was conducted with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Parian police shot down 36-year-old drug suspect Gerwen Vazques Wilhoit who supposedly pulled out a gun. Ricabo said they are welcome to any investigation on the incident.

The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) welcomes plans by retired judge Gerardo Gestopa Jr., to file charges against Parian police in relation to his son’s death.

Gestopa, a former judge of the Municipal Trial Court of Cities in Naga City, said his son Gerwen was set up by the police to make it appear that he sold illegal drugs.

Gestopa said he will ask the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) to investigate his son’s death.