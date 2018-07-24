New Lapu police chief vows to sustain war on drugs

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Paz Radaza has issued a huge challenge to the new director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) — exceed the accomplishments and achievements of the previous city director, Sr. Supt. Rommel Cabagnot.

Yesterday, Sr. Supt. Lemuel Obon formally assumed as the new city director of LCPO during the turnover of command held at the Lapu-Lapu City gymnasium.

The activity was attended by Radaza and Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Regional Director CSupt. Debold Sinas.

“The challenge is not just ensuring peace and order in the city but as well as exceeding the good accomplishments and achievements of the previous city director. I look forward to an effective and efficient police unit under your leadership Col. Obon,” Radaza said.

Obon, who was married to an Oponganon and once served as chief of the city’s Traffic Division during the administration of the late Mayor Ernest Weigel Jr., was a personal choice of Radaza.

“Welcome back to Lapu-Lapu City. Challenging tasks await you here as we will be the host city of huge international events in the coming weeks. As we look forward to new opportunities and more challenges for Lapu-Lapu City, let us work hand in hand for the safety of our people,” she added.

Radaza asked Obon to intensify the city’s campaign against illegal drugs and to strictly implement the different laws of the city.

Obon assured Radaza that he will sustain the war on drugs which his predecessor had started.

“As what our beloved President Rodrigo Roa Duterte announced during his 3rd SONA (State of the Nation Address) yesterday, his war on drugs will not be sidelined,” Obon said, adding that his leadership will continue to hunt down the distributors, peddlers, and users of illegal drugs in the city until most of them will be arrested.

He also promised to continue implementing internal cleansing and ensure that the business and tourism industries will not be hampered by crimes.

“For my internal policies, I will use the acronym “PHD” which stands for Punctuality, Honesty and Discipline, which will become the philosophy of all Lapu-Lapu City Police Office personnel in performing their jobs,” he added.

Obon also directed his men to be always well-groomed and courteous to tourists.

In 1995, Obon was assigned as Lapu-Lapu City traffic chief. He left LCPO in 2000 when he was assigned as the chief of Minglanilla Police, joined the provincial command, and was even assigned as head of the Consolacion police, before he was transferred to the National Police Headquarters.

His last assignment in Luzon was as commander of the Regional Public Safety Batallion in the National Capital Region in 2016.

Meanwhile, Sr.Supt. Cabagnot became emotional during the turnover ceremony.

He said that during his two-year stay, LCPO was able to neutralize three notorious illegal drug syndicates operating in the city.

He also thanked Radaza for her continuing support to the police force. Cabagnot will be transferred to the PRO-7.

“Hopefully, the new chief PNP will find a higher position for you, which will be suited for you. As for the time being, the Police Regional Office-7 welcomes you,” Sinas said.