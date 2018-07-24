GMA’S COMEBACK

Netizens were not only quick to create memes on the photo of former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo cupping her hands around mouth but also to share their own take on her sudden ascension as House Speaker last Monday, ousting Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez.

Annabella Suico wrote, “between the two, GMA na lang, if there are other choices maybe the other choice, none of the two above.”

Mel Vin said, “Ok na rin si GMA pansamantala magaling sya sa ekonomiya baka sakaling mapababa nya ang presyo ng mga bilihin at inflation na nararanasan ng Pilipinas ngayon.”

