STATEMENT OF SAMAHANG DEMOKRATIKO AT KAAKBAY (SDK) ON PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE SONA 2018

He said his focus is on human lives while others on human rights.

He does not know that the right to life is human right. If this focus is on human lives why is it that thousands are killed?

The death squads are killing with impunity. Not only drug suspects are killed but also Lawyers. Human Rights Campaigners, and government officials. Innocent people are collateral damage in his relentless campaign of elimination without due process of law.

On corruption he said that it must be stopped. Some of his friends and fraternity brothers committed corruption. Why is Wanda Teo not prosecuted? How about former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre?

He said that China guaranteed that it will not take over the West Philippine Sea.

Well, China has already taken the entire West Philippine Sea. There is nothing more to take. China has built and will continue to build artificial islands complete with runways and Missile launch pads. Our hard-earned victory in the permanent court of arbitration is rendered useless because we waived our rights under said decision.

Anyone who says that the arbitral ruling is an empty victory is doing a disservice to the country. He is a traitor. It is his Constitutional duty as President and Commander-In-Chief to defend our territories and preserve territorial integrity. Is this not culpable violation of the constitution?

He said that he is not vested with power to end the contractualization under the constitution. He is passing the buck to Congress. Why is it that during the campaign he promised to end contractualization. KMU and TUCP whose members voted for him where fooled.

He said the Train Law helped the poor. What? Does he know that the poor bore the brunt of the effects of the Train Law? Latest survey conducted by SWS says that 48% of the Filipinos rate themselves poor. What is the effect of the train Law? High Prices, Inflation, Poverty and Unemployment.

On Charter Change.

The Duterte Regime wants to ram down the throats of the Filipinos the Federal System of Government.

A recent SWS Survey shows that a great majority of Filipinos reject Federalism. If there is any Charter Change only the sovereign Filipinos will decide not the House of Representatives of Yes Men. What is the reality?

According to the June 2018 Survey conducted by the SWS there is overwhelming support among Filipinos for getting back Philippine islands has been seized by China in the West Philippine Sea. Eighty Seven Percent (87%) or nine out of ten adults believe it was important to gain control of the Chinese-held islands.

The Administration has a tendency to be dependent on Chinese Loans. It is a debt trap. Bernardo Villegas warned against dependence on China for funding, He is a veteran economist of the University of Asia and the Pacific.

According to the July issue of the Inquirer China Funded Highway to nowhere haunts Montenegro.

It has sent Montenegro’s debt soaring. Montenegro’s debt is expected to approach Eighty Percent (80%) of Gross Domestic Product this year.

Extrajudicial killing and enforced disappearances are condemned worldwide except North Korea, China, Russia, Syria and Turkey.

There is a culture of impunity. Lumads in Mindanao are displaced and there was a threat to bomb Lumad Schools.

Many suspects are killed and the consistent defense is “NANLABAN”. Attacks against the church, the defenders of human rights, CHR, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the UNHCR are relentless and sustained.

There are excessive salaries bonuses and allowances of government owned and controlled corporation.

BUILD, BUILD, BUILD means UTANG, UTANG, UTANG which means present and future generations of taxpayers will have to pay.

That is tantamount to mortgaging the future generation. Traffic is monstrous. It is costing business billions of Pesos for delayed deliveries and services.

President Duterte controls the majority of our Supreme Court Justices as evidenced by the ouster of Chief Justice Sereno, the dismissal of the cases against former President Arroyo, the incarceration of Senator Delima, the Marcos burial and other cases Favorable to the regime.

OPPOSE AUTHORITARIANISM!!!!

BE RELENTLESS IN OUR STRUGGLE FOR FREEDOM AND DEMOCRACY!!!!

FUH DEL MUNDO

SDK Interim Spokesman