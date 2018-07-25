Man arrested for peddling drugs

By Benjie B. Talisic | July 25,2018 - 09:20 AM

A small-time businessman in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City was collared by the drug enforcement unit of Pardo police precinct on Tuesday evening (July 24).

Seized from him were suspected illegal drugs with an estimated worth of P19,000.

The 40-year-old suspect is a resident of Sitio Holy Cross, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City.

The suspect is now detained at the jail facility of Pardo police precinct.