Man arrested for peddling drugs
A small-time businessman in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City was collared by the drug enforcement unit of Pardo police precinct on Tuesday evening (July 24).
Seized from him were suspected illegal drugs with an estimated worth of P19,000.
The 40-year-old suspect is a resident of Sitio Holy Cross, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City.
The suspect is now detained at the jail facility of Pardo police precinct.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.