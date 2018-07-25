Swissness from A to Z at Marco Polo Plaza

The tradition continues as we celebrate with a bountiful Swiss buffet of chocolates, Raclettes, and cheese fondues!

It’s that time of the year again when it’s all about Swiss at Cebu City’s finest. Now on its 12th year, Marco Polo Plaza calls on all global citizens to join us for an exciting culinary festival to Switzerland.

This culinary festival kicks off on August 01 in time for the Swiss National Day until August 05. Be it for lunch or dinner, make time at Café Marco as our world-class chefs recreate Swiss goodness from A to Z – from Alpine-dried beef to chocolates, cheese fondue, sausages and Zurich-style sliced meat. Enjoy these specialties alongside Café Marco’s international buffet favorites available during lunch at Php 1,230 net and dinner at Php 1,520 net. On August 5, Sunday brunch is made special with Swiss delights at Php 1,520 net or with free flowing drinks at Php 1,800 net.

So come up to Nivel Hills, celebrate Swiss National Day and experience a wonderful festival of ultimate Swiss goodness from A to Z, only at Cebu City’s finest, the Marco Polo Plaza!

For inquiries and reservations, call 253-1111 or email mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com. You may also visit our local website at www.marcopoloplazacebu.com. For real time updates, like our Facebook page at facebook.com/marcopolocebu or follow us on Twitter at @5StarinCebu.