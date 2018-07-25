Two arrested in anti-drug operation in Cebu City

Two persons were arrested in a follow-up police operation in Barangays Kalunasan and Day-as, Cebu City on Tuesday (July 24).

Police confiscated several small-sized sachets of suspected shabu and Nubain ampules from Anthony Brian Vargas, 40, and Rachel Vargas, 37.

Senior Insp. Eduard Sanchez, precinct commander of Guadalupe police station, said that they conducted the operations after a former call center agent was arrested for illegal drugs on the same day.

April Jay Ajoc, 25, was arrested by police for allegedly trying to sneak in 20 ampules of Nubain to an inmate of the Cebu City Jail.

The two arrested persons are now detained at the Guadalupe police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.